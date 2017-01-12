Economic expert shares challenges for Manatee in new global economy

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach Pause

1:21 Manatee County opens Building and Development Services annex north of river

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:00 Former police chief honors former Sheriff Brad Steube with rap video

1:58 Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft

1:49 Bradenton teacher to deliver excerpts from four Dr. Martin Luther King speeches

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students