First Watch expanding into Carolinas

Bradenton-based First Watch announced this week it plans to develop 12 new restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina within the next five years.
The restaurants are planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as three cities in South Carolina – Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg. The first opening is planned for Columbia in 2017.
First Watch recently entered into an exclusive franchise development agreement with Good Morning Carolinas, LLC, a subsidiary of Houston Pizza Venture. That company operates more than 85 restaurants, including Papa John’s, Genghis Grill, Surefire Tacos and Firehouse Subs.
Houston Pizza Venture said it is focusing its growth efforts of the casual dining segment and that its agreement with First Watch “would be a fantastic partnership.“
