Plans submitted for Burger King at Westlake Plaza

Burger King has filed plans with Manatee County to build a restaurant in Westlake Plaza, located at the corner of State Road 70 and Lockwood Ridge Road.
The fast-food chain, often abbreviated as BK and known for encouraging customers to “have it your way,” will build a location at 4536 53rd Ave. E. if all plans are approved. It would make for the fifth Burger King in Manatee County. There are currently three locations in Bradenton and one in Palmetto.
Other businesses located nearby include CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store, Aldi discount grocers, Wawa gas station and convenience store, Coastal Express Car Wash, Starbucks, Bank of America, Pet Supermarket, Publix supermarket, the UPS Store, Ace Hardware, China Gourmet, Sushi Hana Japanese restaurant, Hair Cuttery and Beef O Brady’s restaurant.
Burger King locations in Manatee County
- 2319 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- 5909 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- 3803 First St., Bradenton
- 551 10th St. E., Palmetto
Source: bk.com
