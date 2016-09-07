Elite Airways announces details of flight from SRQ to Maine

One day after Elite Airways announced it would provide nonstop service between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Portland, Maine, the airline announced details of its new venture.
Starting Nov. 17, the new flights will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights are scheduled to depart Portland International Jetport at 11:45 a.m. and arrive at Sarasota-Bradenton at 2:45 p.m. The plane will then return to Portland, with a scheduled departure of 3:30 p.m. and arrival of 6:30 p.m.
From Dec. 18-31, the flights will run five times a week – on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
From April 9-30, the flights will run three times a week – on Sunday, Thursday and Saturday.
The airline, which launched in 2006, will use a Bombardier CRJ 700 70-seat aircraft when it begins service at Sarasota-Bradenton, according to Elite President and Chief Executive Officer John Pearsall.
Fares start at $199 each way.
Mike Garbett
Comments