North Carolina pastor: ‘It’s time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian’

2:49 10th Annual Community Egg Hunt Pause

1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator

2:04 Mother of missing Kansas girl feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

1:06 Kettle corn made easy

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

0:38 Saint Stephen's girls lacrosse wins district title

0:17 Panic after Stockholm terror attack