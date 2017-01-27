Mystery remains in disappearance and death of local teacher

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

1:05 How to make classic Green Bean Casserole

2:19 How to make perfect mashed potatoes

0:46 How to stuff the turkey cavity for your Thanksgiving meal

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 35 years

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit