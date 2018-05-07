FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Willie Taggart gestures as he is introduced as Florida State's new football coach during an NCAA college football news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Taggart, the conference's only new coach in 2018, is taking over for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and one of his first moves was to reconnect the Seminoles’ tradition-rich past with their present _ even bringing back Bobby Bowden for the spring game.
These two college football recruits set a commitment date. Florida State University is one of the finalists.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 07, 2018 02:31 PM

Two sought-after football recruits announced their intended commit dates recently.

Jeremiah Criddell and Sean Dollars, teammates at Rancho Cucamonga (California) before transferring to last year's national champions, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), in the offseason, said they will commit Sunday evening in Rancho Cucamonga in a social media post.

Florida State University is recruiting both players, who each listed the Seminoles as a finalist.

Dollars tweeted he's planning a visit to Southern Cal, FSU and Nevada this week.

Dollars is the No. 8-rated running back for the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Criddell, a four-star cornerback, is ranked ninth among defensive backs on 247 Sports.

FSU already has secured a cornerback commitment for the 2019 class.

Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach) High's Akeem Dent pledged to the Noles in July 2017.

In addition to Florida State, here are the finalists for the two teammates:

Dollars has Oregon, Washington, USC, Georgia and Nevada in the mix with the Noles.

Criddell has Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma and Notre Dame with FSU.

