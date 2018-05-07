These two college football recruits set a commitment date. Florida State University is one of the finalists.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Willie Taggart gestures as he is introduced as Florida State's new football coach during an NCAA college football news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Taggart, the conference's only new coach in 2018, is taking over for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and one of his first moves was to reconnect the Seminoles’ tradition-rich past with their present _ even bringing back Bobby Bowden for the spring game. Mark Wallheiser Associated Press