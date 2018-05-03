Bishop Animal Shelter will move forward with major expansion. That's good news for homeless pets

It took all of 30 seconds out of a nine-hour meeting for the Manatee County Board of Commissioners to approve a major expansion of the Bishop Animal Shelter located at 5718 21st Ave. W.
Over the course of the next three to four years, plans are to go from 22,790 square feet to 149,900 square feet.
The first phase will be a new landscaped entrance on 59th Street West featuring a new 22-foot sign and an electronic message board. Later phases will include a new intake building, education center and renovations to their existing adoption building.
They will double the number of dog runs to 104, as well as significant expansion capabilities to their exercise yard. They will also double the number of housing capabilities for cats.
It's great news for the canines and felines seeking their forever homes because Bishop is a no-kill shelter and is privately funded. They frequently offer adoption specials and pets of the week. For more information, visit then at bishopspca.org or call 941-792-2863.
Comments