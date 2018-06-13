'America's Got Talent' auditions are coming to Tampa. Here's how you can enter.

Got a talent that you would like to share with the world? Now may be your chance.
"America's Got Talent" announced it will hold auditions for its upcoming season at the Tampa Convention Center.
"We will be hitting the road looking looking for amazing talent for next year's show this fall! We have announced our first 5 cities, but more will be announced soon so check back often for updates," the show posted on its website.
The Tampa audition for the show's 14th season will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, so you have plenty of time to practice.
Prospective participants may be any age to enter, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Registering beforehand is not required but is strongly recommended. You can do so here.
You must bring a photo ID to the audition. Doors open at 8 a.m.
