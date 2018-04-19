Manatee teen in good position heading into day two of Jeopardy! college championship finals

Lakewood Ranch native and University of Central Florida sophomore Hannah Sage surpassed the quarterfinals and then the semifinals in Jeopardy's! college championship to compete Thursday in the first night of the tournament's final round.
Sage, 19, faced Dhruv Gaur, a freshman from Brown University, and William Scott, a freshman at Tufts University.
With no daily doubles she impressively kept pace with her opponents and came into the final with $15,600. Gaur entered the final with $18,000 and Scott with $16,600.
The Final Jeopardy! clue on the episode was: "Its official seal includes the year 1864 for when it was established, a folded flag & a scroll inscribed 'our most sacred shrine'."
The answer: What is Arlington Cemetery?
None of the contestants got the correct answer.
Sage wagered $8,000 with What is Lincoln Memorial? Gaur wagered $9,000 with What is Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? Scott wagered $16,600 with What is Gettysburg Memorial?
All three will compete tomorrow on Day 2 of the final round. Gaur enters the competition in first place with $9,000; Sage in second place with $7,600; and Scott in third with $0.
Tune in at 7:30 p.m. Friday on WTSP Channel 10 to find out if Sage is victorious.
Comments