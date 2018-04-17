Manatee teen moves on to final round in 'Jeopardy!' college championship

Manatee County native Hannah Sage, 19, competed Tuesday night in the semifinals of the annual Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament.
And she won — by $1.
The Saint Stephen's Episcopal School graduate and current University of Central Florida sophomore beat out University of Oklahoma sophomore Thatcher Chonka $28,401 to $28,400.
The Final Jeopardy! answer on the episode was: "This work was over 50 years old & excerpts had been popularized when it had its first full U.S. performance on Christmas Eve 1944."
The question: "What is The Nutcracker?"
Now, Sage will move on to the two-day final round Thursday and Friday.
Through two rounds, Sage has answered 35 questions correctly and three incorrectly. She has been first to buzz in 28.95 percent of the time. Sage is 2-for-2 on Daily Doubles, winning $5,000, and she is 1-for-2 on Final Jeopardy.
Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on WTSP Channel 10 for the finals starting Thursday.
