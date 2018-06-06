Dancing undead and airborne zombies: A sneak peak into the ghastly world of Paranormal Cirque.

Paranormal Cirque by Cirque Italia debuts on June 7 in Palmetto. Ryan Ballogg
Entertainment

Your Weekend: 9 fun things to do in and around Bradenton (June 7-10)

By Ryan Ballogg

June 06, 2018 10:16 AM

Cortez Postcard
An early 1930s era postcard depicting the fishing village of Cortez.
digitalcommonwealth.org.

Party in Cortez

The fishing village of Cortez will throw a kickoff party for its new passport on Thursday night in unison with the Coastal Community Celebration at Florida Maritime Museum. Pick up one of the free passports at the party, and let it lead you on a guided tour of the fishing village. Collect stamps from Cortez businesses and trade them in for a T-shirt at the museum.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free. 941-708-6120. floridamaritimemuseum.org.

Paranormal Cirque
Paranormal Cirque runs June 7-17 in Palmetto before moving on to Ocala.
Cirque Italia

Not your childhood circus

You may have noticed the ominous big-top tent with red and black swirls looming off of U.S. 41 in Palmetto. Beginning Thursday night, it will host a ghoulish circus act of illusion and intrigue, dubbed Paranormal Cirque. Designed for a mature audience, Paranormal Cirque promises to be spooky, sensual and not for the faint of heart. The show rolls circus, cabaret and theater into one act and features performers from around the world. A recommendation from the creators: go with someone you can cling to if things get too scary.

Details: June 7-17. Riviera Dunes Marina, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto. $10-$50, plus $5 parking. 941-704-8572. paranormalcirque.com. Children age 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Louies crispy fired oysters.jpg
A dish of crispy fried oysters at Louies Modern in Sarasota is one meal that you can get for less during Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week.
Louies Modern

Fine dining on the cheap in Sarasota

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week gives diners a chance to try some of Sarasota's best restaurants for a few dollars less. This year the event lasts for two weeks. Partake in $16 pre-fixed lunches and $32 pre-fixed dinners at restaurants such as Currents, Blue Rooster, C'est la Vie, Lila and many, many more. Bon appétit.

Details: Through June 14. Participating restaurants in Sarasota, Venice, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. $16-$32 per person. visitsarasota.com.

The Sound of Music promo
"The Sound of Music" will visit the Straz Center in Tampa for eight performances.
Straz Cetner

Hear that? It's "The Sound of Music" in Tampa

Everybody's favorite melodic romp through the Austrian hillside, featuring cute singing kids and daring escapes from Nazis, is coming to Tampa. The all new production will return to the Straz Center in Tampa for eight performances June 5-10. Tickets are on sale now starting at $39. There is also a Groupon discount for higher priced tickets. There are some new features in store for audiences that differ from the original Broadway show, like fresh set design by Douglas W. Schmidt and the inclusion of the song "Something Good," which was written specifically for the movie.

Details: Through June 10. Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. $39-$95. 800-955-1045. strazcenter.org. The 7:30 p.m. performance on June 7 will be sign language interpreted.

bradentucky bombers.jpg
Bradentucky Bombers

Bombers are back

The Bradentucky Bombers are back home this week to take on Gold Coast Derby Grrls from Fort Lauderdale. This is the Bombers first year in the Women's Flat Track Derby Association, which means they are going places. It's also the team's first season in a bigger venue, the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, so they need all the hometown support they can get. Beer will be available at the venue's sports bar and at beer stands inside the rink (cash only at the beer stands).

Details: 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. $6-$12. bradentuckybombers.com.

Joel P King_med.jpg
Playwright, actor and director Joel P. King's new play "Real Life" will take the stage June 6-16 at Westcoast Black Theatre in Sarasota.
Westcoast Black Theatre

Hip hop + opera = hip-hopera

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has been producing community-driven performance art since 1999. This June, the theater is presenting a musical play written, directed by and starring artist Joel P. E. King, who has a history of collaboration with the theater. The play is called "Real Life," and it is a two-act "hip-hopera." A live band and most of the cast is coming to town from St. Louis, Ill., for the production, and several local artists will also take the stage. King's work is described as "Rent" meets "In the Heights." It explores the attitudes of urban living through sizzling song and dance. The performance on June 10 will be followed by a discourse with King.

Details: 7:30 p.m. June 6-16. Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way, Sarasota. $15-$29.50. 941-366-1505. westcoastblacktheatre.org.

World Oceans Day Manatee County
Manatee County’s Parks and Natural Resources Department will host the second annual World Oceans Day Festival from 9a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at Emerson Point Preserve.
Manatee County

World Oceans Day Festival

Manatee County's second annual World Oceans Day Festival happens this Saturday. The family-friendly, hands-on event encourages appreciation of the salty seas all around us. Free activities include dip netting in the Manatee River, marine wildlife talks, oyster games and paddling in a kayak. Unlike a certain Disney clownfish, you're even allowed to touch a boat.

Details: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Emerson Point Preserve, 5801 17th St. W., Palmetto. Free. 941-748-4501. mymanatee.org.

Suncoast Student Film Festival

The 18th annual State College of Florida Student Film Festival will showcase narrative, documentary and experimental film created by students during the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters. Attendees will also get a chance to see SCF students Kim Galway and Connor Dahlman’s winning production from Sarasota Film Festival’s “20 Hour Best Cinematography” competition.

Details: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday. Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Court, Sarasota. Free. 941-752-5409.



Saturday symphony

Sarasota Orchestra will cover a lot of musical territory on Saturday, starting out with some dreamy Debussy before hurtling off into sonic space with Violin Concerto No. 1 by Bruch. The latter piece will feature the Sarasota debut of young violinist Angelo Yu. The night will conclude with Mozart's mysterious Symphony No. 39. The concert is part of Sarasota Music Festival, which runs June 4-23.

Angelo Xiang Yu
Angelo Xiang Yu will make his Sarasota premiere at Sarasota Opera House on Saturday.
Sarasota Orchestra


Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $35-$67. 941-953-3434. sarasotaorchestra.org.

