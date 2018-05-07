This landmark Bradenton country music night club is set to close its doors for good

Joyland Country Music Night Club is closing, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page Monday afternoon.
The venue has become a Florida staple over its five decade history, known for Western-themed nights of music, drinks and line-dancing. Big-name acts in country and pop music have graced the stage at Joyland over the years, including Joe Nichols, Florida Georgia Line, Uncle Kracker, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, Montgomery Gentry and Trace Adkins.
Saturday will be the last night that Joyland is open for business. Bradenton-based country band Rye Road will perform, in addition to past and present Joyland DJs.
Read the Facebook post below:
Joyland's first home was in Pinellas Park just north of St. Petersburg. It opened in 1958 as part of the Joyland Amusement Park.
The current owner is Rick Lambert. His family bought the night club in 1987 and expanded it to three locations: one in Tampa, one in Hudson, and a final location added in 1994 in Bradenton.
The family liked Bradenton so much that they sold the other clubs to focus solely on the Bradenton spot. The club has moved twice in Bradenton, finding a permanent location at 5520 14th St W. with a spacious 15,000 square foot hall.
There are three more chances to visit the legendary night club:
6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.
Bring your dancin' shoes.
