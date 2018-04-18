8 fun things to do in and around Bradenton (April 20-22)

Earth Day Everywhere
Earth Day is Sunday. Have any plans?
Manatee County will hold an Earth Day expo with the theme: "End Plastic Pollution" on Friday. The event will feature guest speakers, information booths and local sustainability experts, plus giveaways. "The message around this year's Earth Day celebration is essentially ending one-time use plastics," said Michelle Powers, Manatee's Energy and Sustainability Coordinator. "It's mostly going to be about letting people know about the sustainable options within our community, helping them understand the life cycle of waste and moving from a disposable mindset to one more focused on sustainability."
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, 1112 Manatee Ave. W. Free. 941-748-4501. mymanatee.org.
Bishop Animal Center SPCA of Manatee County is bringing the "bark," to Earth Day, with a free mulch giveaway and celebration at the animal shelter. The event will also feature free shaved ice and hot dogs, local vendors selling orchids, flowers and honey and guided tours of nature trails on Bishop's 40 acres of land.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 5718 21st Ave. W, Bradenton. 941-792-2863. bishopspca.org.
First responders night
The Bradenton Marauders will host a first responders night at LECOM Park on Friday. The Marauders will wear unique jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit local law enforcement charities. First responder vehicles will be on display in the fan plaza. In addition to the usual Marauders Kids Zone, kids can enjoy a free face painter, balloon artist and photo booth.
Details: Gates: 5:30 p.m. First pitch: 6:30 p.m. Friday. 1611 Ninth St W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031.
Free YMCA kid's day
Manatee YMCA's annual Healthy Kids Day will feature an obstacle course, a free fishing clinic, vendors, a DJ, kids crafts and activities, food for purchase and exhibitors. Pre-registration at a Manatee YMCA branch is required for the fishing clinic, but children who participate will receive a free rod and reel. The focus of this year's event is to inspire kids to keep learning and stay active all summer long.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Bradenton Riverwalk. Free. 941-320-8120.
Sarasota Film Fest closing weekend
Sarasota Film Festival will wrap up its 20th year in style. Don't-miss events include the debut of a feature film about Bradenton's own tennis guru Nick Bollettieri, a flick all about NASA and the closing night party, "Chill Under the Stars," at Selby Five Points Park.
Details: Sarasota Film Festival continues through April 22 at venues throughout Sarasota. 941-364-9514, sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Take the folks to Showfolks
If you're not buddies with Bozo the clown or first-cousins with Tina the tightrope walker, then Saturday is for you. Showfolks of Sarasota, an exclusive club for circus alumni, will open to the public on Saturday for a celebration of World Circus Day. See art, model circuses, costumes and pieces of circus history for sale. Aerobatic performances, a miniature horse, songs from music boxes and photo-ops with a polar bear are also in the offing. Free hot dogs and soda to be served.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 5204 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Free. 410-812-9297.
Bill Engvall brings some laughs
Bill Engvall of the Blue Collar Comedy Troupe will grace the stage of Van Wezel Sunday evening. He's come a long way since his bit part on "The Golden Girls," including the platinum success of his comedy albums, picking up a job as host of the game show "Lingo," and appearing on Season 17 of "Dancing with the Stars." Will he reprise his Pasodoble to "The Lone Ranger" theme song? Let's hope so.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $66-$96. 941-953-3368. vanwezel.org.
Books, lots and lots of books
Florida Antiquarian Book Fair is at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg this weekend to host the biggest gathering of bookworms in the southeastern United States. Come peruse a temporary library of beautiful books, maps, postcards, ephemera and other paper collectibles at the fair's 37th year. Maybe even pretend that you're strolling through Hogwarts library. Booksellers from Bradenton and Sarasota will be there.
Details: 5 p.m. -9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $6-$10. 727-234-7759. 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. floridabooksellers.com.
