PBS hit 'Antiques Roadshow' to visit Ca’ d’Zan at The Ringling in Sarasota next week

"Antiques Roadshow," PBS’s most-watched ongoing series, will film at the storied Ca' d’Zan mansion at The Ringling in Sarasota next Thursday.
Around 3,000 randomly-selected people have tickets to the free event. The deadline to apply for a ticket was Feb. 27; no more tickets will be issued.
Each ticket-holder is allowed to bring two items for appraisal by antiques experts from around the country.
The rest of the public will have a bit of a wait to find out what happened in Ca’ d’Zan. The episode will air as part of season 23 sometime in 2019.
The selection of Ca’ d’Zan is part of a move to provide intriguing historical backdrops for "Antiques Roadshow."
“Holding events at historic locations like Ca’ d’Zan adds a new depth to our show by filming appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right,” said "Roadshow" executive producer Marsha Bemko in a press release.
Ca’ d’Zan was designed as a luxurious winter retreat for John and Mable Ringling in 1924. The building’s stucco and terra cotta facade, marble terraces and domed tower are inspired by Venetian palaces and other grand architecture in Europe. It was completed in 1926 at a total cost of $1.5 million; around $21 million in today’s dollars.
Other stops scheduled on the summer production tour include the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Okla., and Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich.
This will be the show's eighth time in Florida. The last time the show was in this neck of the woods was a visit to Tampa in 2005. Fun fact: It was also Mark Walberg’s first episode as host.
Antiques Road Show Summer Tour
- Sarasota – April 12
- Tulsa, Okla. – April 21
- Louisville, Ky. – May 22
- San Diego, Calif. – May 29
- Rochester, Mich. – June 14
