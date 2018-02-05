Meet Canvas, the new girl you love to hate on ‘Siesta Key’

So far, at least, she’s the girl you love to hate on the show that a lot of people love to hate. And that’s cool with Canvas.
“It comes with the territory,” she said. “I expected the negative beforehand and I accept it.”
Canvas is 21-year-old Canvas Brummel, one of the new cast members on MTV’s hit unscripted show “Siesta Key.” In the first few episodes of the the new season (it’s actually not the second season, but the second half of the first season, the cast members will tell you), Canvas has been depicted as a primary disrupter among the group of friends, couples and friends-with-benefits we got to know during season 1.1.
In Monday’s episode she flirts with Brandon while his girlfriend Madisson is in New York with Kelsey.
There’s trouble in paradise, the show’s narrators remind us. Dark clouds are blocking the Florida sun.
In a phone interview from Atlanta where she was visiting family, Canvas said she’s fine with the way she comes across on the show so far. But the entire second half-season has been filmed, and she says audiences will get to know different sides of her before it’s done.
“You’re seeing some parts of me and as the show goes on you’re gradually going to see other parts of me,” she said. “I’m like an onion. There are different layers.”
Canvas moved to Sarasota in April, leaving her long-time home in Atlanta. (She was born in Hawaii, and has said that her unusual first name was a result of a dream her mother had when she was pregnant.) So far she’s loving it.
“I love that I can have two kinds of lives,” she said. “You can be wild and go out and party if you meet the right people, and you can chill and be on the beach. That’s something I didn’t have in Atlanta. That’s one of the reasons I left Atlanta.”
She started working at the same bar where original cast member Chloe Trautman works and the two became instant friends.
Chloe will always be No. 1. I honestly. honestly think she is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life. I love her.
Canvas Brummel
“As the show goes on you’ll see that I get to be friends with everybody, some more than others, of course,” she said. “But Chloe will always be No. 1. Chloe is honestly. honestly one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life. I love her.”
When the opportunity to join the “Siesta Key” gang came along, Canvas didn’t think twice. She’s always eager for new positive experiences, she said.
Besides, she’s hoping for a career in music, so the experience and the exposure can’t hurt. In Monday’s episode, she shows some of her lyrics to Brandon, an aspiring musician himself. (“This is deep,” Brandon says of Canvas’ words.)
Canvas said she has had some tough times in her life, and that music always helped pull her through. She’s hoping that she can make music that can help other people when they’re desperate or depressed.
“I want to be able to be there for them without physically being there,” she said. “With music you can do that.”
She’s mostly writing lyrics at this point.
“I haven’t found my sound,” she said. “What I listen to is mainly heavy metal — Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie.”
