Alex Kompothecras from MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ was assaulted in a Tampa bar, and now has a broken jaw

Somebody punched Alex Kompothecras from MTV’s reality show, “Siesta Key,” in the jaw. Now he says he has a broken jaw.
At about 12:44 a.m. on Sept. 14, according to a Tampa Police Department report, an officer responded to call about a “physical altercation” at MacDinton’s, a bar in Tampa’s SoHo District. The officer arrived and talked to Kompothecras, who was visibly injured.
Kompothecras told the officer he had been punched by someone else outside the bar. He pointed out someone whom he thought had been the attacker, a blond-haired man in his 20s, but said he couldn’t identify him for sure. He declined medical attention several times, according to the report, and said he didn’t want to press charges, but that he wanted the incident documented.
In the police report, officer Courtney L. Frix noted that Kompothecras had a “busted lip” and “was bleeding slightly from the left side of his mouth,” but that he “was not missing any teeth and he did not appear to suffering any major injuries.”
Posts in the following days on Kompothecras’ Facebook page did not mention the incident or the injury. But over the weekend, he posted an Instagram video that showed that his jaw was wired shut, and in an Instagram post he said his jaw was broken.
In his statement to Frix, Kompothecras said he had been involved in verbal confrontation inside the bar and had been escorted out by security personnel. Outside, a man wearing a maroon shirt and khaki shorts punched Kompothecras in the face and then fled.
Kompothecras pointed out to police the man he thought had struck him, who was across the parking lot. When he got a closer look he at first said he was sure it was the same man, but then said he didn’t really get a good look at him. The report quotes Kompothecras as saying, “I don’t want to send the wrong guy, but I would bet it was him.”
Kompothecras withdrew his complaint and police are not investigating further.
Reached on his cell phone Monday, Kompothrecras declined to talk about the incident, saying his attorneys had advised him not to comment.
Besides being the central figure on the MTV series “Siesta Key,” Kompothrecras is the son of Gary Kompothrecras, the founder of the 1-800-ASK-GARY medical and legal referral service.
He was also associated with several viral videos that appeared to show people abusing sharks. He has said he knew the people in the videos but that he did not condone their actions.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
