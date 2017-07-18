MTV offers hints about what will happen on ‘Siesta Key’

The promo spots for “Siesta Key” pretty much show people partying on the beach or by the pool. There are hints of burgeoning romance and unlimited potential for a summer full of good times for the college-age group of locals.
But on Monday, an item on the MTV website hinted at some of the drama that might be in store.
“The sun may be shining in Siesta Key, but there are going to be some metaphorical storms ahead for the MTV group living in paradise,” writer Jordana Assad says.
“Siesta Key,” as most people around here know by now, is a new reality show from the producers of “Laguna Beach.” It follows a group of Siesta Key young adults as they send the summer on the water, on the beach and in a gargantuan mansion.
Here’s more from the article on mtv.com:
“The ultimate summer series — which is premiering on July 31 — will chronicle a group of young adults as they document their escapades during the warmest months of the year in their gorgeous hometown. While the trailer — set to the perfectly fitting and incredibly catchy tune ‘Cut to the Feeling’ by Carly Rae Jepsen — is a fantastic table-setter, we’re breaking down the visually stunning montage even further to give you a taste of what to expect.”
In a series of GIFs taken from the trailer, a bit more (not much) about the series is revealed. Alex and Juliette are a couple, but maybe, just maybe, Alex is still interested in his ex, Madisson. Kelsey, the new girl in town, is involved with Garrett. There will be a “bash” or two, and a healthy dose of waterskiing, surfing, walking on the beach and jumping into pools. And probably more than a little drinking.
No surprises to fans of the genre. There will no doubt be some twists when the show actually airs.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments