Stephen King, Jerry Springer to appear in Sarasota

The king of horror and the king of tabloid TV are both coming to Bookstore 1 in Sarasota.
They won’t be there at the same time, though. Stephen King will be at the shop starting at 2 p.m. March 15 to sign copies of his latest book, “End of Watch.”
Jerry Springer will be at Bookstore 1 at 6 p.m. March 16 for a discussion titled “Politics… The New American Circus.”
There are some pretty strict rules about King’s book singing. You have to buy the book at Bookstore 1, you can’t bring any other book or any piece of memorabilia for him to sign.
“End of Watch” is on sale now, and when you buy it at Bookstore 1 you’ll get a ticket to bring back on March 15. The ticket will reserve your place in line.
You can just show up for the Jerry Springer event. Springer, who lives in Sarasota, is best known for his reality show, but he has a long and varied career including politics. He was mayor of Cincinnati and ran for governor Ohio.
Both events are free, but you’ll need one of those tickets to get in the line for King and you need to RSVP for Springer by going to sarasotabooks.com/march-events.
Bookstore 1 has recently relocated to 12 S. Palm Ave., about a half-block from its previous location.
Information: 941-365-7900, sarasotabooks.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
