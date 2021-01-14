Upset about the James Harden trade? Trash his jersey for a free car wash in Houston

Houston Rockets’ James Harden warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) AP

The tension had been building for months.

From James Harden not showing up to practice with the Rockets during preseason to his recent “we’re just not good enough” comments, all signs were pointing to his exit out of Houston.

And after the blockbuster trade that sent the portly Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, some fans needed to vent, which included the owners of a Houston car wash who are venting their disgust of the prolific scorer to the next level.

https://t.co/mtdCANe3Ji.Wash is saying #ByeFelicia to @JHarden13 !!!



Bring you #13 jersey for a free car wash.



The father-son duo who own the biz said they are major @HoustonRockets fans and are heartbroken #JamesHarden gave up on Houston. pic.twitter.com/NzQ17OhTj2 — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) January 14, 2021

That’s right: Fans in the Houston area can ditch their No. 13 Harden jersey for a free car wash, ABC 13 reported.

“He gave up on the team,” said former fan Dixie Hernandez to ABC. “He gave up on his fans more importantly. So there’s not much to say, but he’s a quitter.”

Hernandez had brought her brother’s jersey in to the I Car Wash to be tossed in exchange for a car shine following the mega deal, ABC reported.

”I just love the Rockets,” said car wash owner Zishan Quresham to ABC. “I’m really heartbroken right now, and as soon as I saw the news I said, ‘You know what, enough is enough.’ So now I’m sharing my heartache with you, Houston, taking jerseys, and I’m just having them trash it.”

Harden spent eight seasons with the Rockets — leading the NBA in scoring the last three — and while he helped take them to playoffs on multiple occasions, he couldn’t bring a championship to H-Town. The hammer finally dropped when the 31-year-old guard made it abundantly clear that he wanted out of Houston after Tuesday’s 117-100 loss to LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

“I love this city,” Harden said after Tuesday’s loss. “I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

The Rockets sent Harden to Brooklyn — reuniting him with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant — in a four-team trade that involved the Pacers and Cavaliers.