Willie O’Ree will be first Black NHL player to have number retired. Here’s reaction

Willie O’Ree, the first black player to compete in the NHL, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan. Scott and Stabenow announced their bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to O’Ree. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins announced that they will retire the jersey of Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to shatter the National Hockey League’s color barrier.

A well-deserved honor for one of our game's greatest ambassadors.



The #NHLBruins are proud to announce that Willie O'Ree's No. 22 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters.



Full Details: https://t.co/gfSQLUVXU3 pic.twitter.com/0Azhqgz4MV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2021

O’Ree first suited up for the Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958 even though he was legally blind in one eye, the Associated Press reported. O’Ree played seven seasons with the San Diego Gulls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Fans and the sports world reacted gleefully on Twitter and on camera, including O’Ree himself.

Patrice Bergeron on Willie O'Ree's No. 22 heading to the rafters: "It's well-deserved, it's the right thing to do. It's amazing the impact that he's had...an amazing honor, I'm so happy for him." #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/wZA0Pu3o8S — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2021

The Bruins retire Willie O'Ree's #22. What the man went through to play the game he loved, few of us understand. A fitting honor to a man of immense integrity and steadfast courage who broke hockey's color line.

Equal equals EQUAL. We're not there yet, but Willie got us closer. — Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) January 12, 2021

Willie O’Ree represents the courage to dream something that has never been done and the compassion to bring others along with you. He has always been THE example of what makes hockey the greatest sport. Congrats, Mr. O’Ree. It’s a long time coming. — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) January 12, 2021

O’Ree went in front of the camera to express his emotions at the honor. “I was at a loss for words...I’m overwhelmed and thrilled,” he said.

Willie O'Ree reacts to the news that his No. 22 will be the 12th #NHLBruins number raised to the rafters: "I was at a loss for words...I'm overwhelmed and thrilled." pic.twitter.com/FV4Zp4v6M2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2021