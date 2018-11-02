Friday night lights: Follow for Week 11 score updates for Manatee County football teams

Week 11 scoreboard
IMG White at Brooksville Nature Coast Tech, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Mount Dora Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Mary Prep at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.
Arcadia DeSoto County at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Booker at Cardinal Mooney, 7:30 p.m.
Manatee at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Mulberry at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Southeast at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
IMG Blue at Hoover (Ala.), 9 p.m.
