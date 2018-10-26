It’s Gameday! Here’s what you need to know for Week 10 of the high school football season

The second-to-last week of the high school football regular season brings two matchups with huge playoff implications.

The first: Defending state champion Venice (7-1, 4-0) at Palmetto (6-2, 3-1) in a Class 7A-District 11 showdown.

The second: Clearwater Central Catholic (9-0) at Cardinal Mooney (8-0), with the winner likely earning the top seed in Class 3A-Region 3.

Two heavyweight bouts with what no doubt will be electric atmospheres.

For Palmetto, a win over the Indians and a Braden River victory at North Port would create a three-way tie atop the district.

The Tigers have won four straight games — allowing only seven points the past three games combined — in preparation for the showdown with Venice. Palmetto is 5-0 at home this season and has outscored the opposition 238-81 before the Tigers faithful.

Venice has won seven in a row since a season-opening loss against Vero Beach, with its 24-21 win against Braden River on Sept. 28 giving the Indians the inside track to the district title.

Venice is No. 1 in 7A-Region 3 in this week’s FHSAA power rankings, with Braden River at No. 2. Palmetto is eighth — the top eight teams secure playoff berths — and looking to earn its second consecutive trip to the postseason.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Mooney has won seven straight games by double digits as it welcomes Clearwater Central Catholic in a Week 10 battle of unbeatens. The Cougars scored a season-high 48 points last week against Avon Park and have put at least 28 points on the board in every game this season.

CCC is coming off its toughest test of the season, a 14-6 win over rival Tampa Jesuit. The Marauders have outscored their opponents 353-109 heading into their regular-season finale.

Clearwater Central Catholic is No. 1 in the 3A-Region 3 power rankings, with Cardinal Mooney a close second, only 0.12 points behind. The top two seeds in the region — six teams make the playoffs — earn first-round byes.

Enjoy all of the action.

Here are storylines to watch for Manatee County teams as kickoff approaches for the penultimate week of the regular season:

Bayshore

A five-game losing streak means the Bruins (3-5, 0-4 Class 5A-District 11) won’t achieve the program’s first winning season since 2004. But with winnable games against Englewood Lemon Bay (1-7, 0-4) and Mulberry (3-5) remaining, Bayshore will look to reach .500 and head into the offseason with momentum.

Braden River

The Pirates (6-2, 3-1 Class 7A-District 11) have won three straight and put up 51 and 56 points the past two weeks against overmatched opponents. Look for more of the same as Braden River — coming off its first shutout since midway through the 2016 season — heads to North Port (3-5, 1-3) for its district finale

Bradenton Christian

The Panthers (1-6) didn’t qualify for the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs, but they have added games against Central Florida Christian Academy (3-5) and Lake Mary Prep (2-6) the next two weeks to close their schedule.

IMG Academy

With their nationally televised showdown with perennial power Hoover (Ala.) looming, the Ascenders (6-1) were to play their final home game of the season on Saturday against COF Academy (2-6) of Columbus, Ohio, at Saint Stephen’s. But the game was canceled earlier in the week. Up next for IMG is the Nov. 2 showdown with Hoover at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Lakewood Ranch

Time is running out for the Mustangs (0-8, 0-4 Class 7A-District 11) as they seek their first victory of the season. A trip to struggling Sarasota (1-7, 1-3) could be Lakewood Ranch’s best shot at a win.

Manatee

The Hurricanes (6-3, 5-1 Class 8A-District 6) have the week off, but you can bet they will be paying close attention to the Sarasota Riverview-Hillsborough Riverview matchup. A Sarasota Riverview win would give the Rams their third straight district title. A Hillsborough Riverview victory would give Manatee the district crown and a first-round home playoff game.

Out-of-Door Academy

The Thunder (5-3) have lost three of four as they head to Jupiter Christian (7-1) for a first-round Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoff game. After averaging 36.8 points during its 4-0 start, ODA was held to a total of 43 points during the final four regular-season games.

Saint Stephen’s

Seeking their third straight Sunshine State Athletic Conference title, the Falcons (7-1) take a six-game winning streak into their first-round home matchup against an Ocala Christian (4-4) team that has won four in a row following an 0-4 start. Since its loss to Windermere Prep on Sept. 7, Saint Stephen’s has been averaging 42.4 points, not including a forfeit victory.

Southeast

The Seminoles (4-4, 2-2 Class 5A-District 11) had won their first three home game before last week’s loss to Wauchula Hardee all but ended their postseason aspirations. A win over either visiting Booker (4-4, 3-1) or at Port Charlotte (6-2) would guarantee at least a .500 season for Southeast.

Week 10 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Clearwater Central Catholic at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

*-Ocala Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

*-Out-of-Door Academy at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

Bradenton Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

IMG White at Clearwater Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Booker at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Braden River at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

Englewood Lemon Bay at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

*-Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs