It’s Gameday! Here’s what you need to know for Week 9 of the high school football season

The time is now.

With only three weeks remaining before the Florida High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs begin, Manatee County’s postseason contenders are gearing up to make that final push.

Here’s where those contenders stand based on the FHSAA’s latest power rankings:

Class 8A-Region 2

Manatee (5-3) ranks sixth (four district champs and four at-large teams will earn playoff berths) with three weeks to go. Despite losing to Riverview last week, the Hurricanes are ahead of the Rams, though that would change if Riverview wins the District 6 title. Regardless, Manatee seems well positioned for a 10th consecutive postseason appearance.

Manatee’s remaining games: Friday at Hillsborough Riverview, Nov. 2 at Venice.

Class 7A-Region 2

Braden River (5-2) ranks second behind District 11 rival Venice, but the Pirates could be staring at a first-round road game for the third consecutive season since the FHSAA format gives home-field advantage to district champs to open the playoffs. The Pirates’ 24-21 loss to Venice in Week 6 could prove decisive in the race for the district title.

Braden River’s remaining games: Friday at Lakewood Ranch, Oct. 26 at North Port, Nov. 2 vs. St. Petersburg.

▪ Palmetto (5-2) has some work to do in its bid for a second straight trip to the postseason. The Tigers rank 10th but with games against Venice (first in 7A-2) and Punta Gorda Charlotte (first in 6A-3) remaining, Palmetto has the opportunity the bolster its resume and climb the rankings.

Palmetto’s remaining games: Friday vs. North Port, Oct. 26 vs. Venice, Nov. 2 at Punta Gorda Charlotte.

Class 5A-Region 3

Southeast (4-3) is on the outside looking in but has back-to-back chances for statement victories. First, the Seminoles, who rank 10th, welcome undefeated and top-ranked Wauchula Hardee to town on Friday night. Next week, third-ranked Booker visits Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.

Southeast’s remaining games: Friday vs. Wauchula Hardee, Oct. 26 vs. Booker, Nov. 2 at Port Charlotte.

Class 3A-Region 3

Cardinal Mooney (7-0) holds the top ranking and is positioned for a first-round bye — with six teams earning playoff spots, the top two teams in each region in Class 1A-Class 4A receive an opening-round bye. The Cougars already have beaten No. 2 Tampa Berkeley Prep (28-17 in Week 3) and host No. 3 Clearwater Central Catholic next week.

Cardinal Mooney’s remaining games: Friday at Avon Park, Oct. 26 vs. Clearwater Central Catholic, Nov. 2 vs. Booker.

Indeed, with only three weeks to go, time is of the essence.

Enjoy all of the action.

Here are storylines to watch for Manatee County teams as kickoff approaches for Week 9:

Bayshore

The Bruins (3-4, 0-3 Class 5A-District 11) have made strides this season, but their quest for the program’s first winning season since 2004 is slipping away following four straight losses. Bayshore’s final road game takes the Bruins to DeSoto County (5-2, 2-1), which is in a four-way battle with Wauchula Hardee, Southeast and Booker for the district title and can’t afford to lose ground.

Travis Tobey and the Braden River Pirates make the short trip to Lakewood Ranch to face the rival Mustangs in a Class 7A-District 11 game. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Braden River

The Pirates (5-2, 2-1 Class 7A-District 11) are averaging 35.1 points per game as they head to winless Lakewood Ranch (0-7, 0-3) looking to keep pace with Venice and Palmetto in the district race. For context: Venice went on the road and beat Lakewood Ranch 65-0 in Week 4, and Palmetto made the short trip down Interstate 75 and beat the Mustangs 69-0 last week.

Bradenton Christian

The Panthers (1-5), coming off a 30-point loss to rival Saint Stephen’s, close the regular season with a trip to Oviedo Master’s Academy (6-1), which had its perfect start to the season snapped by Orlando Christian Prep last week.

Cardinal Mooney

The Cougars (7-0) face a trip to Avon Park (5-2) before the highly anticipated Week 10 showdown against Class 3A-Region 3 rival Clearwater Central Catholic in Sarasota. Cardinal Mooney and CCC hold the Nos. 1 and 3 spots, respectively, in this week’s FHSAA power rankings and are separated by 1.11 points. The top two seeds in the region receive a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

First-year Cardinal Mooney head coach Paul Maechtle and the Cougars look to extend their perfect start when they travel to Avon Park. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

IMG Academy

The Ascenders (5-1), ranked sixth in this week’s MaxPreps Xcellent 25 poll, play their next two games at neutral sites in Bradenton, starting with Saturday’s 1 p.m. showdown against 5-0 Middletown (Del.) at Manatee High’s Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium. On Oct. 27, IMG takes on COF Academy of Columbus, Ohio, at 1 p.m. at Saint Stephen’s.

Lakewood Ranch

The Mustangs (0-7, 0-3 Class 7A-District 11) have been outscored 168-6 in their three district losses, and it doesn’t get any easier as high-powered Braden River (5-2, 2-1) comes to town. Lakewood Ranch has been limited to 33 points this season and hasn’t reached double figures since a Week 1 loss to Cape Coral Ida Baker.

Anthony Squitieri and the Manatee Hurricanes will look to get back on track when they make the trip up Interstate 75 to face Hillsborough Riverview in their Class 8A-District 6 finale. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Manatee

The Hurricanes (5-3, 4-1 Class 8A-District 6) likely cost themselves the district title — and a first-round home playoff game — with last week’s loss to Sarasota Riverview, its third straight setback against the Rams. To win the district crown, Manatee has to beat host Hillsborough Riverview (3-5, 1-3) on Friday night, then hope the Rams lose to the Sharks next week in Sarasota.

Out-of-Door Academy

The Thunder (5-2) close their regular season with a trip across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to face St. Petersburg Catholic (3-4). After being limited to a field goal in losses to Saint Stephen’s (31-3) and St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep (8-3), ODA rediscovered its offensive rhythm is last week’s 23-0 victory against visiting Kennedy Catholic of Somers, N.Y.

Josh Siplin and the Palmetto Tigers are 4-0 at home this season as North Port comes to Harllee Stadium for a Class 7A-District 11 matchup. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Palmetto

The Tigers (5-2, 2-1 Class 7A-District 11) are averaging 47.3 points per game at Harllee Stadium as North Port (3-4, 1-2) comes to town. Critical for Palmetto will be not overlooking the Bobcats in anticipation of next week’s showdown against defending state champion Venice (6-1, 3-0), which travels to Sarasota on Friday night before making the Week 10 trip to Palmetto.

Saint Stephen’s

The Falcons (6-1), who cruised to a 4-0 record in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Coral Bay division, close the regular season against Indian Rocks Christian (2-6) in Largo. Since losing to Windermere Prep on Sept. 7, Saint Stephen’s is averaging 44.3 points per game, not including a forfeit victory against Tampa Bayshore Christian.

Chauncey Wilson and the Southeast Seminoles host unbeaten Wauchula Hardee in a crucial game in the race for the Class 5A-District 11 crown. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Southeast

The Seminoles (4-3, 2-1 Class 5A-District 11) look to keep their district title hopes alive as Wauchula Hardee (7-0, 3-0) comes to town. Southeast, Booker and DeSoto County trail the Wildcats by one game in the six-team district. The Seminoles’ lone district loss was a 28-3 setback against DeSoto County on Sept. 28.

Week 9 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Bayshore at Arcadia DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Bradenton Christian at Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Largo Indian Rocks Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tampa Berkeley Prep at IMG White, 7 p.m.

Braden River at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Hillsborough Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

North Port at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Wauchula Hardee at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

IMG Blue vs. Middletown (Del.) at Manatee High, 1 p.m.