Bicycles that cost $500 to $1,500 got recalled. Frames cracked or broke, injuring riders

Bicycles should be sturdy enough to handle being ridden. That’s why ElliptiGO recalled its Arc 3, Arc 8 and Arc 24 models in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.”

And the company has “received 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames.” These have led to six lacerations, abrasions, road rashes and a broken helmet.

These bikes, sold from November 2015 through December 2020, went for $500 to $1,500. ElliptiGO is offering company credit, a refund or replacement bike. The credit or refund will be prorated on the bike’s age.

Contact ElliptiGO at 888-551-0117, Monday through Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time, email info@elliptigo.com. A recall information page on the ElliptiGO website has the chart of prorated refunds/credits as well as serial numbers involved.

