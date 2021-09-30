Two companies recall ATVs made for children. They violate federal safety standards

Two companies, Luyuan out of Southern California and Venom Motorsports out of Canada, issued recalls of kids’ all-terrain vehicles found to be below federal safety standards.

All ATVs involved were made in China. No injuries have been reported yet to either company.

Luyuan Youth ATVs

The exact problem with the 6,800 recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: “The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age.

“ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.”

The ATVs recalled are for children over age 5, although the recall alert says the marketing on Walmart.com was to kids as young as 5 and on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months.

This covers models LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I, some sold under the GBMOTO or GoBowen brand.

Luyuan GBMOTO Monster-G Youth ATV U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Luyuan is offering free repairs at a company-authorized mechanic. To learn where there’s one close to you, call Luyuan at 855-663-2121, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or email luyuanusa@gmail.com.

As of Thursday morning, the link in the recall notice that was supposed to be to the Luyuan website took users to a free porn website.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Venom Youth ATVs

The issue with the 500 ATVs recalled by Venom, the CPSC notice says: “The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a CPSC-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.”

This covers Venom Racing Madix 125cc MADIX125 Gas; Venom Grizzly 125cc HX125B Gas; Venom Mini Madix 110cc HX110D Gas; Venom E-Grizzly 1500w 48V E-A07 Electric; and Venom E-Madix 1300w 48V E-A050 Electric.

Venom E-Grzzly 1500w 48V E-A07 Electric ATV U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Venom is eating the cost on this and offering refunds. For information on how to return the ATV for a full refund, call 888-414-6548, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.