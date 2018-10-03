Here’s what Florida State’s defensive coordinator thinks about Miami QB N’Kosi Perry.

Florida State’s defense struggled last week against Louisville.
It was the third time this season the Seminoles allowed more than 400 total yards of offense, including more than 300 passing yards for a second time in 2018. FSU, though, escaped the road game with a 28-24 victory to avoid an 0-3 start to Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Now the Seminoles travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes, which means stopping N’Kosi Perry.
Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett addressed Perry when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
“He’s very athletic,” Barnett told reporters. “He throws a good ball. A lot of times people are tabbed a ‘He’s a runner, he can’t throw.’ But he can do both. He’s a good football player. He’s confident. And obviously they believe in him. And he’s playing for them. Moved a guy out to become the starter, so it says a lot about him and what they think about him.”
Barnett told reporters he thinks Miami’s offense is very similar with Perry at quarterback as it was with Malik Rosier.
The Noles and Canes play Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
