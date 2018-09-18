What do the Bucs do when Jameis Winston returns next week? One player: Stick with Fitz

Count DeSean Jackson among Ryan Fitzpatrick’s supporters.
The veteran wide receiver told the NFL Network the Bucs should stick with Fitzpatrick, who has started the season with back-to-back 400-plus passing games with at least four touchdown passes, when Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension the NFL issued during the offseason.
Winston is scheduled to return next week.
The Bucs are 2-0 for the second time since 2005, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“He’s playing on fire right now,” Jackson said of Fitzpatrick. “With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it. You can’t take the hot man out. You got the hot fire right now. It’s like NBA Jam. We used to play NBA Jam when we younger — whoever got that hot fire shot, you got to keep shooting, man. It’s not my decision but I’m sure [head coach] Dirk [Koetter] and [offensive coordinator Todd] Monken and the guys that make those calls, they’ll make sure they stay on fire until that fire is out. We’re going to stay on fire. That’s our job, to stay on fire and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Fitzpatrick showed up to Sunday’s postgame press conference wearing items he borrowed from Jackson, namely a pair of sunglasses, jewelry and a jacket. The image spawned the comparison to MMA fighter Conor McGregor’s fashion style.
On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Lightning hockey player Alex Killorn spoke to reporters in a wardrobe nod to Fitzpatrick. Killorn wore a Fitzpatrick jersey, shades and a big steel chain around his neck.
