Was that Ryan Fitzpatrick or Conor McGregor in the Bucs postgame press conference?

For the second week in a row, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw four touchdown passes and for more than 400 yards.
But it was Fitzpatrick’s postgame fashion statement that set the internet on fire Sunday evening.
Fitzpatrick’s style may have looked similar, too. That’s because his duds came from MMA fighter Conor McGregor’s closet.
The attire didn’t come from McGregor, but rather teammate DeSean Jackson, who let Fitzpatrick borrow a pair of sunglasses and jacket, according to the New York Daily News.
Fitzpatrick has started the season strong for the Bucs (2-0) in place of Jameis Winston, who was suspended for the first three games during the offseason following an NFL investigation into a past groping incident of an Uber driver.
