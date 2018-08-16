Braden River coach Curt Bradley suspended for multiple games, sources say

The made-for-television Friday night drama might have gone on pause, but the fallout from the Braden River High-Venice High rivalry continues with a three-game suspension starting Friday for Pirates head coach Curt Bradley and one of his top assistants.
Bradley and offensive coordinator Eric Sanders are out for the first three games of the 2018 season, according to multiple sources, as a result of the disciplinary action taken by the Manatee County School District after Sarasota County’s investigation into the use of an illegal college recruiting Hudl account.
The suspensions cover Friday’s Kickoff Classic against Lehigh Acres Lehigh and the first two regular-season games, which are both on the road, against Jacksonville Trinity Christian and Clearwater High.
“District policy is we don’t comment on employee disciplines,” Manatee County athletic director Jason Montgomery said.
Bradley and Sanders are set to return for Week 3’s home game against Manatee High.
That same week, on Thursday, Sept. 6, Braden River senior Knowledge McDaniel’s appeal to be reinstated, after last week’s Florida High School Athletic Association ruling that McDaniel is ineligible for the 2018 season for receiving impermissible benefits, will be heard.
Messages left seeking comment from Braden River High athletic director Matt Nesser and principal Sharon Scarbrough were not immediately returned.
Bradley declined to comment about the disciplinary action when asked about it following a recent Braden River practice.
This is a developing story. Check Bradenton.com for updates later.
Comments