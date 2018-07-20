Braden River High football team facing more off-the-field issues

The Braden River High football program is facing disciplinary action again.
The Pirates, who saw their spring game wiped out for conducting unauthorized practices this year, were investigated recently by the Sarasota County School District for an illegal use of a Hudl account, an online video service to post practices, games and highlights.
Practices and games are typically private to each school, while game and player highlights tend to be public.
The Sarasota County School District released its findings, which started in May, on Friday afternoon. The allegations surrounding Braden River’s Hudl use involve an improper recruit account to see footage of four Sarasota County programs.
Those programs were Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Sarasota Booker. All four were opponents of Braden River’s last fall, with Venice, North Port and Sarasota being district rivals that the Pirates play each season.
Sarasota County athletic director James Slaton conducted the investigation, which led to a connection of the account to Braden River’s coaching staff.
“Although I am troubled by the use of Sarasota County high school HUDL accounts to obtain information regarding our football programs by the Braden River High School coaching staff, I am glad to see the leadership at the Manatee County School District act,” Sarasota County School superintendent Todd Bowden said in a press release.
“As soon as our athletic director alerted me to the allegations of improper use, we immediately looked into this, and I am glad the investigation is over and our high school accounts are no longer compromised by other schools. With football season upon us, I am hopeful we can all move forward and enjoy healthy competition throughout our district and region.”
Manatee County’s School District is taking disciplinary action, but has deferred that to the school.
“Our coaches and athletic programs are held to the highest standards of integrity,” read a statement from the Manatee County school district. “And any reports that suggest otherwise are investigated and dealt with by the administration at the school level. We will continue to guide and support our athletic communities to ensure that our expectations are met on and off the field.”
Braden River principal Sharon Scarborough confirmed with the Bradenton Herald on Thursday that Curt Bradley was still the team’s head coach. Also on Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association told the Herald they were not conducting any investigation into Braden River’s football program.
Neither Braden River athletic director Matt Nesser nor Bradley immediately returned messages seeking comment on what disciplinary action the school is handing down to the football program.
