Bradenton Christian has put in all of the necessary work. Now comes the fun part.

Coach Dan Fort and his assistants had a surprise for the Bradenton Christian players after a recent practice.

When the session was over — all the sweat and soreness that comes with an afternoon of stretching and running, blocking and tackling, running through plays and lining up in various formations — he gathered in his troops.

So what was in store for the Panthers?

Fort took them bowling.

“It’s kind of a fun bonding time,” the second-year coach said.

Fort, who in late July added athletic director to his coaching duties, simply is following a theme he has upheld in his brief time at Bradenton Christian with “fun” being the primary objective. His rationale is that if players do not enjoy being part of the football program, then why participate in the first place.

“We had a lot of fun,” Fort said of last season that resulted in a 4-6 record with two playoff games. “My goal was to change the culture and get kids to enjoy football. I felt we did that. We started having more fun at practice and we started competing more.”

Those so-called fun times have led to competitions in the weight room and players competing for the fastest running times. All of which leads Fort to believe that this season could be better than last fall.

Ever the optimist, Fort noted that the team could have easily been two games above .500 rather than two below that mark.

“We were literally two plays away from being 6-4 last year,” he said, alluding to a goal-line lost fumble in an 18-13 loss to Mount Dora and a one-point loss (7-6) to Out-of-Door Academy. “Most of my team hadn’t been in town that week because of Hurricane Irma.”

Bradenton Christian will be fielding a young team this season, but many are returning as sophomores and juniors, so there is some experience to build around. Bradenton Herald file photo

What to watch for in 2018

It will not take long to see if all that bonding, coupled with the experience of playing some 7-on-7 football over the summer, will be reflected in the win-loss column.

What with four seniors, the team is young, but many are returning as sophomores and juniors so there is some experience here.

What can go right

If all goes right for the Panthers, three key players will play vital roles. Second-year starting quarterback Zach Seagreaves should be able to improve on his numbers from last season when he threw for nearly 1,500 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Bradenton Christian quarterback Zach Seagreaves threw for nearly 1,500 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. Steve Lee Herald correspondent

Protecting his blind side will be the best lineman on the team, senior left tackle Daniel Hadden.

“We’re counting on him to keep our quarterback upright and protect the blind side,” Fort said.

On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Grayson Fuller returns as the leading tackler from last season.

“We’re counting on him. He gets people’s attention,” Fort said.

What can go wrong

Should the Panthers get off to a slow start like last season when they lost three of their first four or in 2016 when they began with four straight losses, the operative word of fun surely will be tested.

Bereft of seniors for the most part, the team might struggle again with higher hopes being put off for one more season.

Dan Fort is entering his second season as head coach at Bradenton Christian. Steve Lee Herald correspondent

Difference-makers

Seagreaves is the real deal if you ask Fort as well as the junior signal-caller. The coach feels that his quarterback will benefit from another year of familiarity with his receiving/running back corps, including the likes of Jordan Miller, who missed all but the first game of last season with a knee injury, Joey Bivona, who had five TD catches last season, and speedster Nolan Averso as a deep threat.

Aside from Hadden up front, along with 300-pound junior Diamante Isom, clearing a path for the runners or pass-blocking for Seagreaves are George Tessmer, Grayson Chatt, Leo Campbell and Logan Kliewer. As a senior co-captain, Hadden welcomes a leadership role.

“I’m just basically trying to coach the young guys; to give 100 percent effort on every single play,” he said. “Never take a break, because if you take a break on a play you’ll probably regret it later.”

For his part, Seagreaves relishes being a leader as well: “I like to be vocal and make sure everyone knows their routes, and get on them if they’re not doing it right.”

Bradenton Christian coach Dan Fort, whose team played in two playoff games in 2017: “We feel like the future is ahead for us. We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in the right direction.” Shown are lineman Logan Kliewer, Leo Campbell, George Tessmer, Grason Chatt and Daniel Hedden. Steve Lee Herald correspondent

The last word

“We feel like the future is ahead for us. We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in the right direction,” Fort said.

Bradenton Christian’s 2018 schedule

Aug. 24 vs. Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Winter Garden Foundation Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Tampa Bayshore Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7 p.m.