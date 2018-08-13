Braden River’s offseason was filled with controversy. Now it’s time to play the games.

Since head coach Curt Bradley brought stability to Braden River with his hire in 2012, the Pirates were rebuilt into a program with expectations to compete for a state title every season.

An offseason mired in controversy off the field saw the Florida High School Athletic Association issuing penalties for two separate allegations and the Manatee County School District issuing disciplinary action for a third offense.

The three incidents — forfeiting spring football for holding illegal offseason practices, improper use of a Hudl college recruiting account and two players receiving impermissible benefits — resulted in fines, probation, forfeiture of past games and last year’s Bradenton Herald offensive player of the year, Knowledge McDaniel, being ruled ineligible for the 2018 season.

While the school plans to appeal McDaniel’s ineligible status at the next section appeal committee meeting on Sept. 6, his loss will be felt early in the season.

But the Pirates aren’t dependent on one player to make their team hum. The offense is as potent as ever before, and the defense is improved.

The Pirates are built for a deep playoff run, despite being saddled in one of the toughest districts in Florida.

What to watch for in 2018

Even without McDaniel, who has numerous Division I offers, including Ohio State, the Pirates are loaded on offense.

Even though Knowledge McDaniel has been ruled ineligible for the 2018 season, Braden River will appeal the ruling and hopes to have the star running back in uniform by Week 3. Bradenton Herald file photo

Senior quarterback Bryan Gagg (East Carolina commit) has wide receiver Daveon Wortham and tight end Travis Tobey returning, and newcomer Clyde Townsend (Southeast High transfer) as an additional option in the passing game.

Running back Brian Battie, who began his career at Braden River before transferring to Sarasota High and returning this season, is one of the best running backs in Manatee County. Returning tailback Cam White is also an experienced threat in the backfield.

Tailback Cam White provides an experienced threat out of the backfield for the Pirates. Bradenton Herald file photo

But like every season, Braden River’s success falls on how good the line play becomes.

“The games are won in the box,” Bradley said. “The games we’ve won, we won the box. The games we’ve lost, we lost the box.”

Braden River tight end Travis Tobey figures to be one of quarterback Bryan Gagg’s favorite targets this season. Bradenton Herald file photo

Bradley said this year’s offensive line is probably the strongest offensive line he’s had during his run leading the program.

He estimated the average weight is around 270 pounds for the offensive line.

What can go right

McDaniel wins the appeal on Sept. 6, the Pirates are at full strength for games against Manatee, Palmetto and Venice, and the offensive and defensive lines are improved enough to dominate against the top district competition (Palmetto and Venice).

That results in home-field advantage and a top seed in the playoffs.

“We’ll have our work cut out for us within the district,” Bradley said. “It’s probably one of the top districts in the state.”

What can go wrong

McDaniel doesn’t win the appeal, Palmetto beats Braden River for the first time in years, Venice beats Braden River for a fifth straight time when the two meet at the end of September and the Pirates’ lines don’t come together as planned.

Difference makers

Battie is one of several playmakers the Pirates will feature on offense, and it will provide a different look out of the backfield than what Deshaun Fenwick, who is a freshman at South Carolina, was last year as a senior.

Braden River High coach Curt Bradley and the Pirates have their sights on another deep postseason run. Bradenton Herald file photo

“He’s dynamic. He’s electric,” Bradley said of Battie. “He’s kind of a little bit of a change-up from the Deshaun that we had last year. (Battie) and Cam being able to carry the football and do some things, and also both catch the ball very well which will allow us to be very versatile in some of the things that we need to do.”

Bradley said Wortham, who came on late in 2017, is poised for a big senior season.

Robby Goecker, who received a varsity call up last season, adds more depth at wide receiver this season.

Noah Font, who plays a hybrid linebacker/secondary position, is expected to key the defense along with senior linebackers Tyler Navas and Taylor Pawelkoski.

Braden River’s Noah Font, who plays a hybrid linebacker/secondary position, is expected to lead the Pirates’ defense. Bradenton Herald file photo

“Noah’s a little bit of a hybrid between (2015 players) Chase Balliette and a JoJo Louis, where he kind of has the speed that of a JoJo and kind of the ranginess that JoJo had, but kind of the physical strike of Chase Balliette. He’ll hit you and be pretty violent.”

The last word

“This is one of the more unified teams we’ve had since 2015, where everybody is together for a common cause,” Bradley said. “And we understand what the goals are, and we share a common goal.”

Braden River’s 2018 schedule

Aug. 24 at Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Clearwater, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Sarasota Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 vs. St. Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.