COVID-19 rules changes may have cost 2 Manatee County employees their lives | Letter to the editor

It is sad to hear that two non-elderly staffers have died at the Manatee County building due to COVID-19.

It appears that most of the population has given up on the mask and safety protocols, as if this pandemic is over. It is possible that we have not even seen the worst of it yet.

Thank you, Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, for your common sense vote to NOT end COVID-19 safety regulations at the county building. Perhaps lives could have been saved if the protocols were still in place.

Carey Newton

Bradenton