‘I challenge you to print this without editing my letter to you!’ | Letter to the editor

After reading Monday’s letters to the editor, I’m disgusted with the complaints about the Holmes Beach police chief, the city commissioners and our governor, Ron DeSantis!

You people should be ashamed of yourselves! Holmes Beach can only handle so many people as it’s part of a tiny Island, Anna Maria Island, and therefore it can’t handle all of the traffic and tourists who want to visit there. This is very similar to the problems that we’re having at our U.S. borders, as we can’t expect to accommodate the whole world into the U.S. so we need to have boundaries and regulations for Holmes Beach as well as our country!

For all of the negative criticisms of the Holmes Beach officials, the police chief and especially calling our Governor a ‘dictator’ is shameful as well as stupid! Wake up to reality and quit being so political as that is not being honest ! I’m not sure that this paper ‘Bradenton Herald’ will print this as you have always been a very biased and liberal newspaper! I challenge you to print this without editing my letter to you!

Betty Jones

Palmetto