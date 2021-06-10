Holmes Beach has become ‘mean.’ It’s time to fire the police chief | Letter to the editor

The meanest beach town in Florida is Holmes Beach.

Yes, that’s the new slogan being thrown around town and confirmed by the Manatee County Commission as it refuses to give the city $283,000 in tourist dollars. Look no further than the involvement of police Chief William Tokajer in this mess . His authoritarian approach to parking and many other issues continues to give Holmes Beach a bad reputation. His imperious nature, spy cameras, nasty signs confronting visitors and many past mistakes make it time for him to go.

And now his actions are costing our businesses money. Enough. t’s time to fire this individual. He is simply not in synch with the culture of our county and town. Fire the chief!

Frank McAndrews

Bradenton