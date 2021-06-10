Holmes Beach police chief refutes accusation of ‘meanness’ | Letter to the editor

I am writing this in response to the letter to the editor posted in your paper, “Holmes Beach has become ‘mean.’ It’s time to fire the police chief.”

The individual who wrote the letter was issued a parking ticket for parking in a Purple Heart designated spot. After receiving the ticket he approached the officer who wrote the ticket ask the officer if he was the issuer of the ticket. The officer said yes and asked the man if he was a Purple Heart recipient from the military. The man said, yes, he was.

The officer then asked what branch of the military he was in. The man said the Army. The officer asked what his MOS was. The man said he didn’t remember. The officer then again asked him, did you receive a Purple Heart. The officer asked what his MOS was. The man said he didn’t remember. The officer then again asked him did you receive a Purple Heart. And did it show that he received a Purple Heart on his DD 214. The man said he did not know what a DD 214. The officer then said you didn’t know what a DD 214 was so you were not in the military. The man then said you’re right.

The man then came to the police department to try and get me to void the ticket. When I told him that I would not void the ticket as he was illegally parked and lied to the officer. I further told him that him saying he received a Purple Heart could be viewed as stolen valor. The Purple Heart designated spot is reserved for Veterans who served in our beloved military who received a Purple Heart for being wounded in action. Anyone else who parks in the spot will receive a citation, as he did.

William L. Tokajer

Chief of Police

Holmes Beach