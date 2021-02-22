Manatee Democrats demand Baugh resign after Lakewood Ranch vaccine event | Letter to the editor

Dear Manatee County Commissioners:

Manatee County Democrats believe that the COVID-19 vaccine should be equitably distributed as was intended by the Manatee County Commission.We stand in opposition to Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh, who acted outside the authority of the county commission, in collaboration with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rex Jensen, president and CEO of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, to schedule a VIP pop-up vaccination location restricted to people living in two specific Manatee County zip codes. This special treatment of limited Manatee residents included Commissioner Baugh herself. By disregarding the existing countywide random vaccination selection process, Commissioner Baugh, Governor DeSantis, and Mr. Jensen selected the Lakewood Ranch section of Manatee County for their own political, personal and business benefit.

We agree with the following statements from County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy (D), “My concern with this is that I’ve been fighting like hell to show people that the lottery is equal and we cannot compromise the system and all of a sudden, someone is telling me we were able to pull a certain demographic out.”

And from County Commissioner Misty Servia (R), “This is nota bout being Republican or Democrat; this is about what’s right and wrong.”I

n the best interest of the residents of our county, the Manatee County Democratic Party seeks the resignation of Commissioner Baugh, effective immediately.

Tracy Pratt, chair

Manatee County Democratic Party

Bradenton