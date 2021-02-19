Manatee residents blast Baugh, DeSantis over Lakewood Ranch vaccine site | Letters to the editor

‘Arrogance at its worst’

Nothing in this entire year-long pandemic has been more disheartening, appalling, and disgusting to me than the blatant favoritism shown by Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and Gov. Ron DeSantis in deciding to set up a pop-up vaccine distribution site for the wealthy of Lakewood Ranch, including Ms. Baugh herself.

Manatee’s ridiculous lottery system, was clearly inadequate for Ms. Baugh, but fine for other residents of Manatee County. She and Governor DeSantis should have just been open and honest about their intent to set up a priority vaccine list for those who contribute the most to their campaigns, to those in their own neighborhood, or to those with one of the highest net worths in the county. At least then we would have known where we, the other citizens over 65 (many with health issues), the poor, the minorities, and the middle class stood.

There is no reason, excuse, defense, justification, snide remark about Manatee County not wanting the vaccine, or apology, that either can offer to make this right. The vaccines can’t be taken back. Shame on Ms. Baugh and Governor DeSantis!

This is politics and arrogance at its worst. Between this, and the attack on the Capital Building, I am embarrassed and ashamed to be a Republican. Since receiving a COVID vaccine can mean the difference between life and death, I have one final question, “Is this an impeachable offense?”

Linda Mayberry

Bradenton

Tone-deaf Baugh deserves censure

In a contest for tone-deafness, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh would be the hands-down winner for her role in securing a pop-up COVID 19 vaccination clinic in Lakewood Ranch. By limiting those eligible to get shots there to two Lakewood Ranch ZIP codes, and personally intervening to ensure four friends – and herself – landed on the list, she has undermined citizen confidence in the county’s supposedly blind lottery system determining who gets appointments when.

By taking the unilateral action of deciding who has priority for the clinic, without consulting fellow commissioners, she exceeded her role as commission chair and should be replaced in the chairperson’s role by a commissioner with sounder ethical judgment. It is our understanding the chair looks out for the county as a whole, not just her personal district. How gracious and fair minded it would have been to divide the vaccines among all the commissioners.

Baugh also deserves an official censure by her fellow commissioners, as well as defeat at the polls at her next election.

It’s understood that a drive-up clinic requires a decent amount of real estate to accommodate two lanes of cars and the various check-in, verification and vaccination stations. But the Public Safety Complex in East Bradenton is capable of handling such traffic and is ideally located to serve the most underserved and vulnerable demographic, low-income, minority citizens with limited transportation resources. Why would East Bradenton or Rubonia not be the first locations Baugh thought of when contacted by Gov. Ron DeSantis to host a pop-up clinic, instead of the affluent LWR neighborhoods?

Tone-deafness, that’s why. This politician posing as a defender of conservative values is just another Good Ol’ Girl looking out for her wealthy donors and their expected campaign checks. Not unlike her heroes, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Jo Anne Klement

Bradenton

‘Typical’ DeSantis

Last year our commissioners told us to go on-ine to register for the COVID 19 vaccine. We spent hours trying, finally able to get registered. Several weeks went by and we finally got our call that we had a won a vaccine appointment scheduled for Feb. 18 at Bennett Park. We were elated.

Then our governor decided to skip our county lottery and send 3,000 vaccines to his associate, Vanessa Baugh’s favored zip codes. On Feb. 17, we received a robo call canceling our appointment for the following day because they had no vaccines.

We had to work for our vaccine while our wealthier neighbors at Lakewood Ranch just had to live there. This is typical of our governor. We do have another appointment unless the governor has another whim.

Charles Nichols

Bradenton

DeSantis, Baugh carry ‘whiff of decit’

My thanks go out to the Bradenton Herald for printing the story detailing the efforts of Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and Gov. Ron DeSantis to exclude wealthy residents of Lakewood Ranch from the Vaccine Standby Pool. Now we all know what we suspected: The so-called random lottery process in Manatee County is a ruse. The reality is, if you have money and have an attractive zip code you will get your vaccination long, long, long before the average senior. Manatee’s choice of who receives a vaccination is not impartial nor has it ever been fair or random.

Make no mistake, this is purely a political and financial move on the part of our commissioner and governor. Giving affluent people preferential access to life-saving vaccinations will undoubtedly result in monetary contributions to the governor and the commissioner down the road.

Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Baugh carry the whiff of deceit and favoritism now like a hound dog carries the stench of something he rolled in.

They are an example of self-serving politics and game playing at its lowest. Hopefully, their little stunt will be exposed on the national level for all to view.

Susan Nachand

Sarasota

02/17/21--Manatee Commissioners George Kruse and Vanessa Baugh after Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference at the Lakewood Ranch pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site aimed at inoculating more senior citizens. DeSantis faced criticism over the site, which stands to vaccinate some of Manatee’s wealthiest residents. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Baugh destroys county’s vaccine credibility

The establishment of a COVID vaccination site by Commissioner Vanessa Baugh limited to her wealthy constituents in two zip codes is a slap in the face of all Manatee residents that have been waiting in line in the county lottery pool for a vaccination.

The audacity of this women reaches new levels. She didn’t even feel it necessary to discuss it with the entire commission. It must be great to be a king!

COVID is not a political game, rather it is life and death and should be exempt from typical political favors to constituents. In excess of 125,000 residents are waiting in line for their name to be called in the county lottery. The credibility of the entire lottery is now gone.

I am shocked and embarrassed by the actions of our politicians during this crisis. I guess her constituents get to jump the line for other government services they may need.

My wife has been monitoring every web site and tracking all possible avenues for the past two months trying to get a vaccine. Maybe she should stop and just ask Commissioner Baugh.

John L. Conte

Cortez