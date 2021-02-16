Letters to the editor | Lakewood Ranch residents get special access to COVID-19 vaccines. Readers react

Lakewood Ranch’s ‘elite’ get their vaccines

To: Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Carol Whitmore, George Kruse:

As constituents, we are writing to express disappointment that you have not provided the residents of our zip code with the level of personal, exclusive, concierge-level COVID vaccine service that Commissioner Vanessa Baugh has obtained for the residents of Lakewood Ranch and surrounding areas. Really, it seems like all she had to do was pick up the phone and call the governor! Now about 50% of her constituents will get the vaccine by the end of the week.

You guys must be slackers.

We’ve been satisfied to be entered into the Manatee County database, along with tens of thousands of non-Manatee residents, politely awaiting our turn. We finally ended up taking an appointment at the state-run University Mall vaccine site in Tampa this Sunday. We waited in our car for a total of 6 hours and 50 minutes for the long line of cars to snake through the mall parking lots before getting our shots. And we’ll have to do it all over again for the second dose.

But we’re fine with that.

How nice that the elite folks in Lakewood Ranch find their government so responsive and are being spared the stress of waiting to be randomly selected or enduring long lines.

Like the rest of us.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” ― George Orwell, Animal Farm.

James Benn and Deborah Mandel

Bradenton

Vaccine unfairness

While thousands of Manatee residents are frustrated by the random selection of vaccine appointments, the governor, rich developers and a county commission agree to set up an exclusive vaccine site in Lakewood Ranch.

Vanessa Baugh looked out for her own voters instead of taking the opportunity to work with other commissioners to suggest that additional doses could go to communities that have experienced greater impact from COVID.

When will fairness enter into this?

Tom Ehren

Anna Maria