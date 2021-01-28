Manatee commissioner admits affair, then renews push to fire administrator. Residents react | Letters to the editor

‘As the Commissioners Turn’

Good evening and welcome to another edition of “METV Present: As the Commissioners Turn.”

On today’s episode, Kevin “You’re Fired!” Van Ostenbridge wreaks havoc throughout the county, demanding the resignation of the county administrator and her staff just 10 minutes after being elected to office. Meanwhile, back at the board meeting, rough seas are ahead as a weepy George “Carnival” Kruse admits to an affair, all the while, accusing a fellow county commissioner of blackmail and trying to sway his votes based upon a picture circulating of him and his “friend.” This is the final straw, forcing Kruse to change his vote to fire the county administrator, which he wanted to do in the first place.

Over in Parrish, James “Sunshine (Law)“ Satcher is texting away with fellow commissioners about his conservative agenda, not realizing that what he’s sending is of public record, leading to lawsuits.

With a pandemic raging, over 400,000 people dead nationally and positive COVID-19 cases rising in Manatee County and throughout the state, this is what we, as citizens of Manatee County receive from our recently elected commissioners — a soap opera.

What will happen next? Stay tuned for the next episode of “METV Presents: As the Commissioners Turn.”

Michael Polin

Bradenton

Let Coryea do her job

Monday, I called the Manatee County 311 line to get help with water that has, for months, filled the ditch on our dead-end road. The 311 operator directed me to a county employee who determined the scope of the problem. She called me back that day to tell me she had referred my issue to the Public Works Department. The next day John Ward from Public Works called to say he inspected the site and talked to the property owner whose well was the source of the water. John answered my questions completely. I was impressed by his knowledge and prompt attention

That’s how this citizen experienced the efficient operation of Manatee County under the management of Cheri Coryea, county administrator.

“Kruse renews push to fire Coryea and accuses Whitmore of blackmail,” reads the Page 1A headline in Wednesday’s Bradenton Herald. This time the story includes an extra-marital affair and blackmail charges. Must the public once again rise up to fight this popular administrator’s firing with petitions, angry calls, emails and a lawsuit?

None of it has anything to do with Coryea. Enough!

Chris Kotchi

Bradenton

Don’t destroy what Coryea has done

Commissioner George Kruse’s sex life is none of my business. However, I am now concerned that he intends to show Manatee County residents the same disrespect he has shown toward his wife.

Before the four newbies on the board summarily fire Cheri Coryea, I would like to see the credentials of the person they plan to replace her with. I think local residents/voters should have the right to compare Ms. Coryea’s hands-on experience and years of service with those of her proposed replacement. We are in the middle of one of the worst disasters in this country’s history. We are, to date, weathering the storm a lot better than the rest of the state. I believe that’s a testament to Ms. Coryea and her team. Why would anyone want to destroy that?

As for the Lena Road purchase, the price seems reasonable to me in light of the gains the county will make in proactively keeping up with demand for services as the county’s population multiplies exponentially. The opioid crisis is growing in the wake of COVID-19. To expect the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to to stay ahead of hard-core drug dealers in a cramped space that they outgrew years ago puts everyone in the county at risk. As development forces more and more wildlife out of natural habitat and into the community, along with more and more abandoned domesticated animals, expecting Animal Services to manage the escalating problems in a space designed to service a tiny retirement community is absurd.

I beg the community to think this through before we allow the unique lifestyle we have to be sacrificed. Once it’s gone, it will be gone forever.

Anna Jedrziewski

Bradenton