Manatee County Fair shows little concern for public health during a pandemic | Letter to the editor

Regarding the Manatee County Fair, I am appalled that fair management has relaxed the mask requirement and crowd control for the fair. Our family will not be attending this year.

Our governor and county officials really do not care about the overall health of the residents since the decision has been left up to attendees to decide to wear a mask or not. There are so many in this county who think they will not be affected but are the first to rush to get the vaccine.

COVID has put a real dent into the economy, we get that. But people are contracting the virus at higher numbers. Bless the souls who have passed as a result of the virus, and those attendees of the fair who are taking a risk and adding to the growing statistics.

Karen Pettinelli

Bradenton