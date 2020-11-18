New Manatee commission is ‘horrifying and terrifying’ | Letter to the editor

It is humorous and terrifying to watch the new Manatee County Commission wasting time and money chasing after a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

They have bought into the conspiracy theory that President-elect Joe Biden will shut down the country to fight the pandemic and they need to be prepared to fight it. Biden has persistently and strongly denied any intention to shut down the country and the economy. I understand why people don’t trust Trump, but Biden hasn’t earned that level of distrust. We can learn to trust our president again.

It would be a far better use of time and resources to find positive ways to reduce the spread of the virus rather than focus on how to avoid efforts to defeat the pandemic

I had hoped for a better and more rational commission. Let’s hope they don’t start by forming a Manatee Militia. Conspiracy nuts of the county unite, the deep state is coming for you!

David Kaiser

Bradenton