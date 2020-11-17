Prepping for a possible COVID-19 shutdown, Manatee seeks options to keep economy open

Fearing a potential federal lockdown under President-elect Joe Biden, the Manatee County Commission appears to be preparing to find options to keep local businesses open.

Biden has hinted at a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 247,000 Americans. As of Tuesday afternoon, 359 Manatee residents had died from the virus and a total of 14,855 have tested positive.

At the end of the county’s work session, Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, who was sworn-in Tuesday morning, asked the County Attorney’s Office if staff could begin researching what legal options the county may have to keep its local economy open during a federal shutdown.

“It looks as if Joe Biden is likely to be our next president, and a lot of people that are likely to be in his administration are voicing the need for a federal shutdown of our economy,” said Van Ostenbridge, a Republican. “We went through that once already and the feedback we got by far, the No. 1 issue was keeping the economy open.”

Biden has been projected as the winner of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump has filed numerous legal challenges alleging voter fraud and other wrongdoing, with little evidence to support his charges.

Chief Assistant County Attorney Bill Clague said such a request would require a full vote from the Board of County Commissioners, which does not vote during work session meetings. However, he said would direct staff to begin researching the request.

“People around here don’t want stimulus checks right now. They want paychecks,” Van Ostenbridge said.