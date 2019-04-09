Letters to the Editor

Green New Deal is a ‘Trojan horse’ for socialism | Letter to the editor

The Bradenton Herald recently printed a letter to the editor from Rober Phillipoff highly touting the environmental virtues the Great New Deal. As this was his second letter of such, I felt it worthy of a little balancing.

Heck, who doesn’t want a cleaner environment, right? As I’m a little more of a pragmatist, I just have a simple question. Since China is the world’s worst polluter and India is also towards the top of the list, what is the strategy in reining in these countries? We have no control of anyone but ourselves so would we be hamstringing our own country to the benefit of others? Companies facing more restrictive and expensive regulations might even decide to defect to another country. Want to sell me on the idea then show me how to attack this perceived crisis on a global approach otherwise our country is just the guy on the white horse, holding his sword high above his head, riding over the cliff.

Mr. Phillipoff and AOC are also environmental alarmists, claiming we have so little precious time (12 years?) before the world implodes upon itself. Didn’t Al Gore, the same guy who invented the internet, suggest the same 10 plus years ago? Don’t used car salesmen try to rush you into a regretful decision? Most people don’t think the sky is falling at this point in time.

The GND is not JUST about the environment. It is critical for readers to be aware, this proposal is just a Trojan horse for a bigger agenda, socialism. I encourage people to read the entire original GNP and not the watered down, selectively quoted, morphed version. Folks who have followed Mr. Phillipoff’s letters in the past will attest he is socialistic so it’s of little surprise he gushes over this proposal. Want government controlling everything you do, running businesses with its proven efficiency and topping it off with income redistribution and crippling taxes then this is the deal for you. It’s working real well in Venezuela right now so why not here?

Buyer beware!

Mark Mullen

Bradenton

