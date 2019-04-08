Green New Deal supporters are ‘humanity’s saviors’ | Letter to the editor

‘This is not an elitist issue,’ AOC claps back at Green New Deal critics Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave a passionate defense of the Green New Deal after Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) mocked the effort as nothing more than an elitist fantasy during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on March 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave a passionate defense of the Green New Deal after Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) mocked the effort as nothing more than an elitist fantasy during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on March 26, 2019.

“Climate reports understates the threat.” That is the title of a Bulletin of Atomic Scientists article co authored by a Nobel Prize winning chemist Mario Molina. It observes that the recent UN International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports — dire as they are —actually understate the global warming threat.







That is because they do not seriously discuss the significant risk of ”self reinforcing climate feedback loops,” such as from global warming induced methane gas eruptions, that can push the planet “into chaos beyond human control.”





A monumental crime against humanity. How better to describe the failure of the Trump administration and the Republican Party in particular to heed the warnings of the scientific community?

Proponents of the Green New Deal and other bold but necessary measures to address the rapidly diminishing window of opportunity to save civilization are humanity’s saviors.

Robert Phillipoff

