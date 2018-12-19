Manatee School Board wrong to downplay charges against Superintendent Saunders

Hold school board accountable
It is disconcerting that our School Board of Manatee County is downplaying proposed Department of Education sanctions against the educator certificate of acting Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. Despite receiving information from the highest education official in the state, Education Commissioner Pam Stewart, that an investigation has found probable cause of malfeasance, board members David Miner and Scott Hopes still want to hire Ms. Saunders permanently as superintendent.
These are not some new charges that have surfaced but are the result of a DOE investigation “already” conducted by the state. Charges allege two violations of state law and five violations of administrative code involving alleged inflation of graduation rates.
Penalties include possible revocation or suspension of Saunders’ education certificate, probation, fine, and/or reprimand. Since her current certificate expires in six months, how likely is it that it will be renewed at all based on the state’s allegations?
What upheaval would result if we have a sitting superintendent whose education certificate has been revoked or suspended?
This latest news comes on the heels of the continuing ERP technology fiasco, transportation issues that have many middle school students not arriving home until almost 6 p.m. every day, and payroll errors so vast that Ms. Saunders asked employees just last week to verify the accuracy of their own paychecks.
Apparently, part of Ms. Saunders’ prepared legal response is to blame a retired assistant principal. By her refusal to acknowledge that the buck stopped with her as deputy superintendent for instruction, she demonstrates a lack of leadership skills. Did she not evaluate the data on graduation rates? The DOE holds her responsible because it knows that an assistant principal does not run the school district.
It is imperative that board members demonstrate wise leadership and realize the buck stops with them.
Janet Kerley
Bradenton
