Schools Superintendent Saunders abused her power to inflate graduation rate, state says

Cynthia Saunders, interim superintendent for the School District of Manatee County, is accused of abusing her power and inflating graduation rates, according to a notice from the Florida Department of Education.

In a letter dated Dec. 6, Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said she found probable cause to justify sanctions against Saunders’ educator certificate.

Saunders earlier this year was named interim superintendent after Diana Greene left to become superintendent of Duval County Schools in Jacksonville. The school board is slated to vote on a long-term contract for Saunders at Tuesday’s board meeting, possibly allowing her to serve as superintendent until June 30, 2022.

District spokesman Mike Barber said a response was forthcoming. Saunders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between 2014 and 2016, Saunders “fraudulently inflated graduation rates for her district by instructing subordinate district employees to improperly code student withdrawals,” the letter states.

Saunders became Manatee’s deputy superintendent of instruction in 2015. She allegedly told her employees to code departing students as “withdrawn to home education,” though the families had no intention of switching to home school.

Of the 121 students who withdrew from school in the 2014-2015 school year, only six were properly coded, according to the letter. The decision caused Manatee’s graduation rate to be “incorrectly reflected as above average for the state.”

The state accused Saunders of:

Personal conduct which seriously reduces effectiveness as an employee of the school board, in violation of Florida Statutes.

An offense against the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession, in violation of Florida Statutes.

Intentionally distorting or misrepresenting facts concerning an educational matter in direct or indirect public expression, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Using institutional privileges for personal gain or advantage, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Failing to maintain honesty in all professional dealings, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Using coercive means or promised special treatment to influence professional judgments of colleagues, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Submitting fraudulent information on a document in connection with professional activities, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.





“Penalties levied against you may include reprimand, fine, probation, restriction of the scope of practice, suspension not to exceed five years, revocation not to exceed ten years or the permanent revocation of your Educator Certificate,” the letter states.

Saunders now has the right to file an appeal.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.