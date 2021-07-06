Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Manatee. The worst will come overnight, forecast says

As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to march north toward Manatee County, local residents are advised to prepare for its overnight impacts.

Thunderstorms and showers are likely throughout the day on Tuesday, but forecasters predict that tropical storm conditions will intensify by 8 p.m., which is when storm surge along the county’s coastal areas is expected.

According to the National Weather Service, Elsa could bring about 5 inches of rainfall to the Bradenton area, along with a 3- to 5-foot storm surge. The tropical storm will also produce high winds between 35 and 45 mph, including gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

By Wednesday, forecasters say the worst of Elsa will be over, but the area is still expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tropical storm winds are predicted to drop down between 15 and 25 mph as well. Gusts could still be as high as 35 mph, but they’re expected to diminish by midnight.

In order for residents to prepare for the storm, Manatee County has opened a voluntary shelter at Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton. The city of Bradenton is distributing sandbags to city residents with proof of ID at the Public Works Annex, 1411 9th St. W. until 4 p.m. Tuesday

Herald reporter Jessica De Leon contributed to this report.