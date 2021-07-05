Manatee is under a tropical storm warning. When will we feel Elsa’s strongest effects?

As Tropical Storm Elsa crosses Cuba, Manatee County and much of the Florida Gulf Coast are under a tropical storm warning.

When will we know that Elsa has arrived?

The storm is expected to make landfall at Horseshoe Beach, north of the Suwannee River, but before then Manatee County residents will know she is in the neighborhood and should prepare for a stormy day Tuesday.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon said the window for tropical storm force winds for Manatee County is Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Forecasters said we should feel winds of between 35 mph and 45 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph.

“Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force, the Weather Service said. “Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage.”

As for rainfall, the Weather Service said to expect between 2 and 4 inches from Elsa, with some areas getting more. Manatee County remains under a flood watch.

Mantee also is under a storm surge watch. Elsa could bring a surge of up to 2 feet in surge prone areas between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, according to the Weather Service